Spielberg: MotoGP sprint race LIVE from 3pm

MotoGP World Champion Francesco Bagnaia has won the sprint to the Austrian Grand Prix and thus taken the lead in the World Championship!
The Italian won on Saturday in Spielberg ahead of Spanish pole-setter Jorge Martin, meaning that the two Ducati riders have the same number of points ahead of the main race on Sunday (2pm).
Motorcycle superstar Marc Marquez crashed shortly before the end in second position and missed out on a podium finish.
Here is the FINAL STATUS:
Bagnaia celebrated more successes than his World Championship rival this year, which puts the Spielberg winner of the past two years ahead of Sunday's showdown.
Binder improves to 7th place
Third place in the sprint was inherited by Aprilia rider Aleix Espargaro, while the KTM riders missed out on the podium in contrast to last year. Jack Miller finished fifth, as in qualifying, while Brad Binder improved by five positions to seventh.
Pol Espargaro, equipped with a KTM wildcard, finished ninth directly ahead of KTM super talent Pedro Acosta, who did not make it past 14th on the grid in qualifying.
Here is the standings in the Rider World Championship:
In the short 14-lap race, Bagnaia, who started in second position, passed Martin in the starting phase. Marquez lined up behind him and the eight-time motorcycle world champion was initially the only one able to keep up with his two Ducati colleagues.
Martin received a so-called long lap penalty for a short cut, which meant he had to line up behind Marquez. However, he crashed five laps before the end and subsequently did not finish.
