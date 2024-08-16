Strange first appearance of Bayern’s new signing

"About 100 words in three minutes. This is Bayern new signing Michael Olise's first work record," writes the German newspaper "Bild". In fact, the 22-year-old Frenchman's inaugural press conference is rather taciturn and emotionless, as many journalists immediately realize. Olise moved from Crystal Palace to Säbener Straße in the summer for around 60 million euros and is expected to provide a lot of impetus in the attack. He recently showed what Bayern's most expensive new signing can do at the Olympic Games in Paris, where he won the silver medal with France. At the start of the press conference, he was congratulated by Bayern boss Max Eberl with a cake.