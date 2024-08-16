Came for around 60 million
Strange first appearance of Bayern’s new signing
Michael Olise's bizarre first appearance at FC Bayern! After his introductory press conference, it seems clear to everyone: The Frenchman is not a man of many words.
"About 100 words in three minutes. This is Bayern new signing Michael Olise's first work record," writes the German newspaper "Bild". In fact, the 22-year-old Frenchman's inaugural press conference is rather taciturn and emotionless, as many journalists immediately realize. Olise moved from Crystal Palace to Säbener Straße in the summer for around 60 million euros and is expected to provide a lot of impetus in the attack. He recently showed what Bayern's most expensive new signing can do at the Olympic Games in Paris, where he won the silver medal with France. At the start of the press conference, he was congratulated by Bayern boss Max Eberl with a cake.
Short answers
Then Olise's almost bland appearance began. When asked whether he prefers scoring goals or laying them on, he replied dryly: "Either way, both!" Eberl commented with a grin: "There's not much talking, he gets straight to the point." When asked whether he thought it would be different in the Bundesliga than in the Premier League, Olise didn't need many words: "Probably, I have no idea."
How does he see the hype surrounding him in Munich? "I don't look at headlines. I'm here to do my job," Olise made clear.
Olise's role model: Ribéry
A reporter was able to elicit at least one small detail from the almost shy 22-year-old. Bayern legend Franck Ribéry is Olise's role model. And Ribéry is known to have left a big mark on Bayern's history with his performances. If Olise even comes close to that, fans and spectators will have a lot of fun with him.
Olise prefers to draw attention to himself with performance. And that's a good thing. In 82 games for Crystal Palace, he scored 14 goals and set up a further 22.
Bayern start the season on Friday (today). Will Olise be able to deliver in the DFB Cup against SSV Ulm? ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
