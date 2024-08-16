Wild qualifying evening! VAR drama and racism scandal

The VAR intervened again and a penalty was awarded to St. Gallen. However, this was awarded by the Swiss side - but while the home fans were cheering, the VAR intervened again. The goalkeeper had moved too early and the penalty was retaken. Willem Geubbels did not miss the second chance. Wroclaw winger Arnau Ortiz was then shown a yellow card. Only then did the game come to an end amid whistles from the Polish fans.