The Wasserverband Wörthersee-Ost is an association of six Wörthersee municipalities and six municipalities surrounding Klagenfurt. The wastewater from these municipalities is disposed of via a joint collection sewer system.

The sewer system of the water association comprises around 154 kilometers of pipes and 40 pumping stations - the largest is located at Kropfitschbad - and leads to the sewage treatment plant in Klagenfurt. In addition, there are over 1500 kilometers of sewer networks in all member municipalities with over 300 smaller pumping stations.