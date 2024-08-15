Unbearable heat: a brief cooling off is approaching

Cold front arrives towards the end of the week

On Sunday, a cold front will slowly spread to Austria from the west, but before that it will be sunny and hot, especially in the east and south. However, extensive clouds will quickly appear in the west and partly in the north, bringing some heavy showers and thunderstorms. Later in the day, it will also become increasingly unstable further south-east, and any thunderstorms that do occur may be heavy again. Early temperatures will range between 14 and 22 degrees, with daytime highs only around 20 degrees in the far west. In the east, temperatures are still expected to reach 32 degrees.