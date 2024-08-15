The weather is changing
Unbearable heat: a brief cooling off is approaching
The sweltering heat in Austria will continue for a few more days. According to Geosphere Austria, it will remain very hot, especially in the east of the country. Temperatures of around 30 degrees are unthinkable. But from the west, the weather will slowly change from the weekend onwards ...
The heatwave will continue on Friday. The day will start with sunshine almost all over the country, with clouds forming by midday. In the afternoon, we can expect the first shower and thunderstorm cells, which will spread to parts of the central and northern mountains and occasionally move into the lowlands in the north and east. However, it should remain dry on the southern side of the Alps. It will be a warm 22 degrees in the morning, with maximum temperatures rising to 36 degrees.
It will remain largely dry in the south
Saturday will start with more clouds. Showers and thunderstorms will also move across the north. Otherwise, the day will start mostly sunny. As the day progresses, we can once again expect numerous showers and thunderstorms, which may be heavier in places. It should be largely dry in the south and southeast until the evening, with most of the sun shining here. Early temperatures on Saturday will also be between 16 and 22 degrees. During the course of the day, we can expect temperatures of up to 34 degrees again.
Cold front arrives towards the end of the week
On Sunday, a cold front will slowly spread to Austria from the west, but before that it will be sunny and hot, especially in the east and south. However, extensive clouds will quickly appear in the west and partly in the north, bringing some heavy showers and thunderstorms. Later in the day, it will also become increasingly unstable further south-east, and any thunderstorms that do occur may be heavy again. Early temperatures will range between 14 and 22 degrees, with daytime highs only around 20 degrees in the far west. In the east, temperatures are still expected to reach 32 degrees.
Some heavier clouds will pass through the east and south at the beginning of the week. Rain showers will also fall from time to time. In the northern foothills of the Alps, it will rain for longer periods in some areas, with local thunderstorms most likely in the south-east. Temperatures will be below 30 degrees again for the first time: up to 20 degrees in the morning and up to 27 degrees during the day.
Tuesday dominated by sunshine again
In the south and south-east, weak low pressure will cause some heavier cloud fields on Tuesday. It may also rain a little. Sunshine will dominate everywhere else. Early temperatures will range from eleven to 18 degrees, with daytime highs of 21 to 28 degrees.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
