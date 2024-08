Festival star Grigorian secures advertising deal

The TV commercial was shown for the first time in an exclusive setting at a large charity gala at Schloss Leopoldskron on Wednesday evening. It was accompanied by a champagne reception and a private concert. A luxury that guests such as Lili Paul-Roncalli, former Festival Director Helga Rabl-Stadler and presenter Silvia Schneider were only too happy to indulge in. The supposed gluttony was also for a good cause: all proceeds, which amounted to a record-breaking 100,000 euros this year, were donated to the "Licht ins Dunkel" initiative!