People make a pilgrimage to the Gols folk festival despite the heat

Wednesday evening was also expected to be very popular thanks to the anniversary fireworks, but the numbers were understandably not yet available at the time of going to press. And how are the young people doing? All Roger in the Arena youth tent? Boss Matthias Achs shrugs his shoulders. "It's noticeable that people have less money. The young people leave later. It's less busy before eleven or half past eleven, then we're full. But what you do notice is that people tend to drink water and spritzers. No wonder in this heat!"