Good interim results

People make a pilgrimage to the Gols folk festival despite the heat

Nachrichten
14.08.2024 16:00

Half-time at the Gols folk festival! Four more days to celebrate. And: It's still hot! Is this the right weather for a folk festival? 

Yesterday, around 2400 pensioners visited the Volksfest grounds as part of their national hiking day. But even apart from the older generation's visit, there is a lot going on. Although the heat hurts - both for exhibitors and guests - it hardly puts anyone off the festival.

"The heat is not exactly the best friend for a fair," admits Dieter Horvath, bailiff and long-time organizer of the Volksfest. "After all, who wants to go into a tent at 36 degrees? And yet it is surprising that thousands of visitors are already roaming the grounds in the afternoon. The interest is there, people are perhaps coming a little later than in normal summer temperatures."

The amusement park at the Volksfest is primarily an attraction for young people. (Bild: Gemeinde Gols)
The amusement park at the Volksfest is primarily an attraction for young people.
(Bild: Gemeinde Gols)
Matthias Achs (2nd from left) got a giant carving in the beer tent with the Draufgängers. (Bild: Matthias Achs)
Matthias Achs (2nd from left) got a giant carving in the beer tent with the Draufgängers.
(Bild: Matthias Achs)
Hansi Hinterseer thrilled his fans. (Bild: Gemeinde Gols)
Hansi Hinterseer thrilled his fans.
(Bild: Gemeinde Gols)

"The visitor numbers are right, the atmosphere is good, especially the music groups attract people," says Mayor Kilian Brandstätter. "Wolfgang Ambros, Lorenz Büffel and Die Draufgänger in particular have filled the tents."

Wednesday evening was also expected to be very popular thanks to the anniversary fireworks, but the numbers were understandably not yet available at the time of going to press. And how are the young people doing? All Roger in the Arena youth tent? Boss Matthias Achs shrugs his shoulders. "It's noticeable that people have less money. The young people leave later. It's less busy before eleven or half past eleven, then we're full. But what you do notice is that people tend to drink water and spritzers. No wonder in this heat!"

Burgenland-Krone
Burgenland-Krone
