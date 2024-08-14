“Krone” survey: E-fiaker or real horsepower?

Traditional coachman in an interview

In an interview with Maggie Entenfellner, coachman Marco(Fiaker Paul) rejects the accusation that his animals are not doing well: "The horse needs the exercise! We abide by the law. A horse logbook is kept for each animal. Our horses are all chipped and are always checked by the veterinary office. According to the latest statistics, there have been two reports in the area of animal welfare. We are therefore operating at an unprecedentedly high level as far as the health of the horses is concerned.