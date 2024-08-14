A hot topic
“Krone” survey: E-fiaker or real horsepower?
Brussels is taking on a pioneering role: the Belgian capital has banned the use of horse-drawn carriages - in future it will rely on horse-drawn carriages with electric drive. The "Krone" asked around in Vienna's city center to find out whether this idea would also be popular here or whether the coachmen and their steeds are simply a tradition.
They seem to have fallen out of time and yet are a natural part of the Viennese cityscape - the horse-drawn carriage. For many people, a carriage ride is the crowning glory of their stay in Vienna.
Heated debate about the carriage ride
There are currently 324 Fiaker horses in use in the capital. Carriages are parked at Stephansplatz, in front of the Albertina and the Hofburg - in almost any weather. The record heat brought about by climate change has prompted animal welfare organizations to increase the pressure for a ban on driving from 30 degrees - according to the law, the animals in Vienna must be harnessed from 35 degrees.
In a global comparison, the heated discussions have led to a ban on horse-drawn carriages in some cities. For example, horse-drawn carriages were banned in Barcelona in 2018 and the traditional "botticelle" were also banned from the streets in Rome two years ago.
Belgian capital leads the way
Brussels now has tourist carriages that run on electricity and are no longer pulled by horses. Such a vehicle was also used in the Austrian capital in 2019 - at the time as an advertising medium for the Wien-Energie network of public e-charging points.
The "Krone" asked around Vienna's city center to see whether this alternative could also find positive resonance in the long term: "The charm would be missing. The horse-drawn carriages are part of the cityscape," says a young Viennese woman who regularly goes horse-riding with her young daughter.
Interesting facts
- The term "Fiaker" comes from the French, as the first stand for hired carriages was located in the Rue de Saint Fiacre in Paris
- In 1720, the carriages that had previously been called Janschky carriages in Vienna were also renamed and numbered Fiakers
- Saint Fiacrius is considered the patron saint of carriage drivers - i.e. hackney carriages - among other things
- The first female coachmen have been around since 1984
- The two-horse carriage is called a Fiaker. In Vienna, however, there is a tendency to also refer to the most sheltered coachmen as Fiakers
For a family of four from Germany, who enjoyed a ride through the city center at 33 degrees, it is important that horses are harnessed - they don't like carriages without animals.
Georg Prinz from the "Verein gegen Tierfabriken", on the other hand, criticized the lack of sun protection during our filming and felt that cooling the horses with water was just a show for the cameras. He also believes that electric carriages have the future potential to appeal to new target groups!
Traditional coachman in an interview
In an interview with Maggie Entenfellner, coachman Marco(Fiaker Paul) rejects the accusation that his animals are not doing well: "The horse needs the exercise! We abide by the law. A horse logbook is kept for each animal. Our horses are all chipped and are always checked by the veterinary office. According to the latest statistics, there have been two reports in the area of animal welfare. We are therefore operating at an unprecedentedly high level as far as the health of the horses is concerned.
Conclusion: Over the past 25 years, much has changed in the keeping of carriage horses. And: Fiakers belong to Vienna like gondolas belong to Venice.
Animal welfare law
- Working hours: Fiaker horses are legally allowed to work four days a week (18 days a month). The working horse's days off should not be consecutive if possible. This is monitored by the Municipal Department 60 (Animal Welfare and Veterinary Office)
- Sufficient space: Each carriage horse must have its own stall. Depending on the size of the horse, this must offer at least ten square meters of space. For horses over 1.85 meters, the box must be at least
13 square meters of space
- Driver's logbook: Every hackney carriage driver must carry a driver's logbook with them in their carriage - it lists round trips as well as breaks, standing and feeding times.
- Stable inspection: Every hackney carriage company in Vienna undergoes a stable inspection twice a year, during which an official veterinarian checks not only the physical and mental condition of the animals, but also the conditions on site and compliance with all legal regulations in the stable.
- At the horse-drawn carriage stand: During regular inspections, the horses' pulse and body temperature are measured and random blood samples are taken.
- Heat-free: From a measured temperature of 35 degrees Celsius (ZAMG), all horse-drawn carriages must leave the city center immediately.
