Iranian woman without a headscarf shot by police

Patient in police hospital under strict surveillance

"She is paralyzed from the waist down and the doctors have said it will take months to determine whether she will be permanently paralyzed or not," the source told the broadcaster. She is currently in the intensive care unit of the police-owned Vali-e-Asr Hospital and is under strict surveillance. Her family is only allowed to pay her short visits and she has to hand in her cell phones. Photos and videos of the patient are strictly forbidden - but the relatives apparently managed to take some anyway.