In the Caribbean
Frog king in paradise
On a cruise through the Lesser Antilles, you can experience the diversity of the Caribbean - from picturesque beaches to lively markets and breathtaking waterfalls.
In the middle of the turquoise blue sea, while the gentle wind drives the catamaran forward, an imposing figure appears on the horizon. At first glance, a rock, mighty and sublime, resembles a gigantic frog king - almost as if the Caribbean had its own protector watching over the island of Antigua and its beautiful beaches. "He is our silent guardian," says Captain Jean-Pierre with a twinkle in his eye as he turns the wheel and steers both the catamaran and the passengers' attention towards a dream beach that appears behind a group of palm trees.
The white sand makes it clear that a frog rock cannot be the highlight of the Caribbean - even though it is symbolic of the many natural phenomena that all tell their own stories here. On the cruise with the "MSC Seaside" through the Lesser Antilles, you can experience these stories up close and explore the beauty of the Caribbean.
The journey begins in the port of Fort-de-France on Martinique, an island that combines French elegance with Caribbean joie de vivre. Here, the scent of exotic flowers mingles with the salty sea breeze. The people are open and welcoming, always ready for a friendly smile or a chat - especially at the markets.
At the Marché Couvert, which is bursting with colors and aromas, our gaze lingers on a charming saleswoman offering artfully woven baskets. With a smile, she invites tourists to watch her as she explains how the craft has been passed down in her family for generations. "Every basket has its own story," says Mireille, pointing to the different patterns that make each piece unique.
The journey continues to Pointe-à-Pitre on Guadeloupe, where gourmets are particularly enchanted by the Creole cuisine. The inhabitants are proud of their culture, which is reflected in the lively atmosphere of the town. A visit to the Carbet waterfalls, which cascade majestically through the dense rainforest, is an unforgettable experience. The way there leads through a tropical landscape that reveals new wonders at every bend. During a stop, guide Jacques tells us about his childhood near these falls and how they have always been a place of peace and inspiration for him.
ON THE TRAIL OF THE PIRATES
From Guadeloupe, the journey continues to Dominica, the "nature island" of the Caribbean. Roseau, the capital, is the gateway to a fascinating world of natural wonders. Dominica is known for its untouched nature and impressive landscapes, including the Morne Trois Pitons National Park, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Here, the Trafalgar waterfalls plunge 35 meters into a turquoise pool. However, the absolute highlight - if not the entire Caribbean cruise - is the tour through the "Pirates of the Caribbean" cave Titou Gorge in Roseau.
As you swim through the glittering water, you are guided through the impressive cave landscape. "Some movie scenes were filmed here," says tour guide Carlos in an almost reverent voice. "Imagine Captain Jack Sparrow coming out from behind the next rock face." The mixture of breathtaking waterfalls and the mystical cave ambience makes the excursion unforgettable.
The next stop is Philipsburg on St. Maarten, known for its mix of adventure and multicultural flair. The island offers both Dutch and French influences and is famous for its Maho Beach, where airplanes fly over bathers in impressive proximity. The island also boasts the historic Fort Amsterdam, a 17th century fortress with breathtaking views of the city. You can also get one from the Super Zipline. At 2800 meters long and 300 meters high, it offers a spectacular view. However, you have to be prepared for long waiting times.
365 reasons to take a break
The next island, Antigua, is not only defined by its encounter with the aforementioned frog king and other rock formations. It boasts 365 beaches, one for every day of the year - but that's probably more marketing than truth. I wanted to try them all, but my boss just asked if I'd been getting too much sun. However, the beach at Dickenson Bay, known for its clear water and fine sand, deserves a special mention. Samuel, a local chef, prepares lobster right on the beach. He tells us about the best places to catch lobster and how to cook it to perfection. "There's no better place for a feast than here, right by the sea," he remarks as he serves the plates.
Basseterre on St. Kitts & Nevis offers a delightful mix of colonial history and unspoiled nature. The historic railroad, which once transported sugar cane from plantations to the valley, is now a popular tourist attraction and offers picturesque views of the coastline and lush inland hills. The railroad, which was put into operation in 1926, provides insights into the history of the sugar industry and leads through the tropical landscape - past islanders waving happily.
After intense experiences, a day at sea on the "MSC Seaside" offers welcome relaxation. Whether on the pool deck or in the spa, this day rounds off the trip perfectly. The voyage ends in Fort-de-France, but the Caribbean remains a living paradise, where even legends such as the Frog King find their place.
