Frog king in paradise

365 reasons to take a break

The next island, Antigua, is not only defined by its encounter with the aforementioned frog king and other rock formations. It boasts 365 beaches, one for every day of the year - but that's probably more marketing than truth. I wanted to try them all, but my boss just asked if I'd been getting too much sun. However, the beach at Dickenson Bay, known for its clear water and fine sand, deserves a special mention. Samuel, a local chef, prepares lobster right on the beach. He tells us about the best places to catch lobster and how to cook it to perfection. "There's no better place for a feast than here, right by the sea," he remarks as he serves the plates.