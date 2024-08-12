What you need to know: The Player by Prokofiev

The plot: Alexei is in love with Polina, the general's protégé, and she is in debt. The general is also in debt and in love with Blanche. He hopes that Polina's grandmother Babulenka will die soon so that he can inherit, pay off his debts and marry Blanche. But instead of dying, Babulenka turns up unexpectedly and discovers her enthusiasm for gambling at the local casino, which ultimately costs her her fortune and the general his bride. Meanwhile, Polina has been abandoned by her lover, the rich marquis, and owes him money. She persuades Alexei, who is in love with her, to gamble for her at the casino. He seems to be on a never-ending winning streak and enthusiastically brings the winnings to Polina, but she has changed her mind and throws the money in his face. Polina leaves, Alexei's gambling addiction remains.