Alcaraz: “Is one of my main goals from now on”

Alcaraz serves in Cincinnati

Alcaraz is second in the race for the final tournament of the season for the best eight players, just 450 points behind Sinner. "Of course, my goal is always to be number one, and the race is also an important ranking for me. If you're ahead at the end of the year, it usually looks similar in the rankings. I'm fully focused on that," said the Olympic silver medal winner. This week, that is the case at the Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati. Like Sinner, Alcaraz has an opening exemption there, whereas Djokovic canceled his participation after his Olympic triumph.