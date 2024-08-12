Vorteilswelt
Challenge announcement

Alcaraz: “Is one of my main goals from now on”

Nachrichten
12.08.2024 13:35

Carlos Alcaraz wants to get back to the top! The fact that he is no longer number one in the tennis world rankings obviously bothers him. "That's one of my main goals from now on," said the 21-year-old. 

After missing out on Olympic victory, Carlos Alcaraz has already set his sights on the next big goal. The Spaniard is determined to finish the year as number one in the world tennis rankings. "That's one of my main goals from now on," said the 21-year-old. The winner of the French Open and Wimbledon is currently ranked third with 7,950 points, ahead of only the South Tyrolean Jannik Sinner (8,770) and the Serbian Olympic champion Novak Djokovic (8,460).

Alcaraz serves in Cincinnati
Alcaraz is second in the race for the final tournament of the season for the best eight players, just 450 points behind Sinner. "Of course, my goal is always to be number one, and the race is also an important ranking for me. If you're ahead at the end of the year, it usually looks similar in the rankings. I'm fully focused on that," said the Olympic silver medal winner. This week, that is the case at the Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati. Like Sinner, Alcaraz has an opening exemption there, whereas Djokovic canceled his participation after his Olympic triumph.

Last year, Alcaraz lost to Djokovic 7:5, 6:7(7), 6:7(4) in an exciting final in Cincinnati. Austria's best player Sebastian Ofner, who hopes to be fit in time for the US Open, is also not in action. The Styrian dropped two places in the rankings to 58th position.

