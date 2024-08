Forest fire: emergency services battle the flames

Lightning strikes

A member of Naturefriends Carinthia had discovered the fire the evening before - and immediately raised the alarm. At the time, around 30 square meters on the Kapellenberg were affected. Lightning had struck a tree and set it on fire. "Unfortunately, the fire spread overnight. We hope that the firefighters will be able to contain the flames. Otherwise other fire departments will have to be alerted." The forest floor was dug up by hand to make it easier for the extinguishing water to penetrate.