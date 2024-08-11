King transfer celebrates violet comeback

"Took responsibility from day one"

It remains to be seen how long Dragovic's strength will last - Aleks played his last competitive match for Red Star Belgrade on May 25. He has now been training with the Violets for almost two weeks and makes a good physical impression. However, the Violet camp is already very impressed by his leadership qualities. "He's incredibly calm on the ball, which gives you an extremely good feeling as a player. From day one, he has not only taken responsibility on the pitch, but also in the dressing room," praised Sahin-Radlinger.