"Performance is in demand"
King transfer celebrates violet comeback
Austria returnee Aleksandar Dragovic will be in the starting eleven against WAC today (5pm). He has been training with the "Veilchen" for two weeks.
"What we need now is performance and not big talk," says Aleksandar Dragovic succinctly. The 33-year-old knows how serious Austria's situation is and "Drago" will be celebrating his Austria comeback in today's home league debut against WAC!
The ex-team player last played for Violett on 11 December 2010, when they won 2:1 against Mattersburg, where Dragovic was sent off with a yellow card in the 61st minute. In the 3-4-3, the violet king transfer will be in demand in the center of defense, with his experience he should bring stability, especially in the defense. Violett only managed to keep a clean sheet in the Cup against regional league side Saalfelden (6:0), and looked anything but commanding at the back against Tampere in the European Cup.
"Took responsibility from day one"
It remains to be seen how long Dragovic's strength will last - Aleks played his last competitive match for Red Star Belgrade on May 25. He has now been training with the Violets for almost two weeks and makes a good physical impression. However, the Violet camp is already very impressed by his leadership qualities. "He's incredibly calm on the ball, which gives you an extremely good feeling as a player. From day one, he has not only taken responsibility on the pitch, but also in the dressing room," praised Sahin-Radlinger.
Against the Carinthians, however, it will not only be Austria's returnee, for whom sporting director Jürgen Werner fought for 15 months, who will have to take responsibility. "Our opponents will certainly be in top form, but we have to show a reaction and get into gear. Of course we want to give our fans a win," says Fitz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.