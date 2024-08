Wietersdorfer to become more environmentally friendly

The production of cement is anything but environmentally friendly. This is because burning limestone releases a lot of carbon dioxide. But this will soon be history at the Alpacem plant in Wietersdorf. "With this new project, we are investing in a sustainable future and laying the foundations for energy-efficient and environmentally conscious cement grinding," explains Florian Salzer, Technical Director of Alpacem Zement Austria. This is to be achieved through a new cement grinding plant that can save up to 21 million tons of carbon dioxide per year. The modernized plant would also require less electricity. The plant is scheduled for completion and commissioning in 2027.