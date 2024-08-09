Call to therapist: man threatened with hand grenades

By acting with extreme caution, the police officers in Liesing, with the support of the WEGA special unit, managed to lure the man out of his apartment and stop him. During a subsequent search, the officers found two functional hand grenades in the 40-year-old's cellar compartment. The mentally ill man had allegedly bought them at a flea market several years ago. The explosive devices were immediately defused by the defusing service and taken away.