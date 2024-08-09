Worse prevented
Call to therapist: man threatened with hand grenades
A tragedy was prevented by the Vienna police on Thursday. A 40-year-old Pole is said to have contacted his therapist at around 4 pm: He wanted to take his own life with two hand grenades. WEGA intervened immediately and the explosive devices were defused.
By acting with extreme caution, the police officers in Liesing, with the support of the WEGA special unit, managed to lure the man out of his apartment and stop him. During a subsequent search, the officers found two functional hand grenades in the 40-year-old's cellar compartment. The mentally ill man had allegedly bought them at a flea market several years ago. The explosive devices were immediately defused by the defusing service and taken away.
Sword and ammunition found
But these were not the only weapons that the man had deposited: A sword and various ammunition were also found in the apartment. The man was subsequently taken to hospital after becoming increasingly aggressive and starting to rage. He is now banned from carrying weapons.
If you or someone close to you is in an exceptional psychological situation or is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone helpline on 142. You can find other crisis hotlines and emergency numbers HERE.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.