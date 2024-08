Dyson OnTrac: Wireless noise-cancelling headphones put to the test

ANC headphones with integrated air filter or vice versa? Last summer, Dyson launched the "Zone", a product that required a lot of explanation but ultimately failed to make a name for itself. Consumers' willingness to pay 899 euros for the more than 600 gram combination of headphones and visor was limited. The product is no longer listed on the manufacturer's Austrian website - but Dyson did not want to give up and leave the market entirely to the competition.