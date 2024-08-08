Smashing her own world record again

And the race delivered what it promised, perhaps not in terms of excitement, but in terms of performance. Because Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone put in one of the most fabulous runs in history. After just two hurdles she was clearly ahead of Bol, and by the final bend she had caught up with the Dutchwoman, who is untouched in Europe over both the hurdles and the flat stadium lap, and pulled away. In 50.37 seconds, she smashed her own world record again by 28 hundredths. Unbelievable!