Our Olympic golden girl
End of Vadlau’s career? Dad escaped arrest
Lara Vadlau is an Olympic champion - the first from Carinthia at the Summer Games. In 2004, the Maria Rainer native sat down in front of the TV - from then on, she only thought about the five rings. But without her sailing-mad parents Eva and Ernst, she would never be where she is today. And perhaps the gold race was also her very last. .
It was 2004, at the Olympics in Athens. Andreas Geritzer from Vienna took silver in the sailing laser. And Lara Vadlau sat spellbound in front of the TV as a ten-year-old. "I looked up to him at the time. And from then on it was clear to me - that's where I want to go, that's what I want to do!" Lara told the "Krone" at her parents' house in Maria Rain before the Games. .
Now Lara has reached the goal of her dreams and has even surpassed her former role model with the gold medal. Thanks in part to her parents Eva and Ernst. Two positively crazy people who always made everything possible for the now 30-year-old, sparing no effort and, above all, no expense. "As a child, we sent her to soccer, motocross and sailing. But when Lara took part in her very first regatta as a girl, everything was clear - the talent was already there," says Eva.
"Maybe there will be another ad"
Also moved to tears yesterday: Papa Ernst - who was full of euphoria immediately after the victory, pushing through all the security barriers. "The security didn't want to let us see Lara - it almost ended with two arrests, maybe we'll be charged. But I don't care today," laughed Ernst, for whose daughter only one thing mattered: "Gold or nothing!"
"If she wins, she'll stop..."
And now? It could even be the end of her career at the climax - as dad Vadlau reveals: "We've worked it out like this: if she doesn't win gold, she'll go to the 2028 Olympics. If she wins, she'll stop." But Lara herself is still keeping everything open. . .
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.