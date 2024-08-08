End of Vadlau’s career? Dad escaped arrest

Now Lara has reached the goal of her dreams and has even surpassed her former role model with the gold medal. Thanks in part to her parents Eva and Ernst. Two positively crazy people who always made everything possible for the now 30-year-old, sparing no effort and, above all, no expense. "As a child, we sent her to soccer, motocross and sailing. But when Lara took part in her very first regatta as a girl, everything was clear - the talent was already there," says Eva.