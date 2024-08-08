More and more bank branches are closing

Specifically, the number of branches in Austria has fallen by 1567 locations, or around 30 percent, since 2012, when the number peaked. The Raiffeisen sector has closed the most branches since 2005 with 729 branches. This corresponds to almost a third of the Raiba branch network. The Volksbanks (-316), which eliminated more than half of their branches after the near bankruptcy of their leading institution ÖVAG, closed the second largest number of branches. Erste Bank and Sparkassen (-303) have also thinned out their network.