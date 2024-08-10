How Russia is defying EU sanctions

Massive government spending: This year alone, it amounted to 40 billion dollars in February, compared to 27 billion before the war. The arms industry in particular is therefore booming, labor is scarce and wages have doubled. Because employment is also good in other sectors and soldiers' pay has also been increased, consumption is flourishing. Moscow can afford this because, according to Astrov, the national debt is only 15 percent and the budget deficits are not too high. The state can therefore easily borrow from domestic banks. The state welfare fund, which was filled with oil and gas revenues, is also being tapped into. It should last until the end of 2025, estimates expert Astrov. It is therefore bearable that the EU has currently frozen 210 billion euros in funds from the Russian National Bank.