Research project
78 percent of senior citizens use digital media
The AGIL research project (ageing, health, innovation, joie de vivre) examines the living situation of senior citizens in Linz. Parallel to this project, the University of Applied Sciences Upper Austria worked on recommendations for the further development of the content of the day centers and also considered how their popularity could be increased.
2477 questionnaires were sent out to 70- to 79-year-old Linz residents in Dornach-Auhof and Kleinmünchen-Auwiesen, 590 of which (24 percent) were completed and returned. The survey, which was carried out in cooperation between the senior centers and the University of Applied Sciences Upper Austria, also wanted to know how satisfied the seniors were with the advice and support services.
Loneliness is an issue
90.1% of respondents consider the city to be very or rather senior-friendly. Social contacts are satisfactory for most, with 93.2% stating that they are satisfied with their social relationships. However, loneliness is an issue, with 24.1% of respondents feeling lonely sometimes or often. Almost half of respondents can imagine being cared for by relatives, while 48.4% reject this. Exciting: 78% of the target group use digital media.
A result that makes us proud, but also spurs us on to respond even more to the needs of our elderly fellow human beings.
Karin Hörzing, Linzer SP-Vizebürgermeisterin und Sozialreferentin
"Linz is on the right track"
"The general assessment of Linz's senior-friendliness shows that the social city of Linz is on the right track. More than 22 percent of respondents describe Linz as very senior-friendly, 68 percent rate our city as somewhat senior-friendly. A result that makes us proud on the one hand, but also spurs us on to respond even more to the needs of our elderly fellow citizens and to expand and intensify certain areas," emphasizes Social Affairs Officer, SP City Vice President Karin Hörzing.
She rejects FP City Councillor for Health Michael Raml's call for new centers: "We are still waiting for the state's needs planning, but there is currently absolutely no need for new homes."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.