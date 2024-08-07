78 percent of senior citizens use digital media

"Linz is on the right track"

"The general assessment of Linz's senior-friendliness shows that the social city of Linz is on the right track. More than 22 percent of respondents describe Linz as very senior-friendly, 68 percent rate our city as somewhat senior-friendly. A result that makes us proud on the one hand, but also spurs us on to respond even more to the needs of our elderly fellow citizens and to expand and intensify certain areas," emphasizes Social Affairs Officer, SP City Vice President Karin Hörzing.