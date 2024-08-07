Uproar after interview
Social welfare: FPÖ lashes out at Hacker
The "Krone" interview with Social Welfare Councillor Peter Hacker (SPÖ) is making waves after it became public that a large Syrian family receives 4600 euros in minimum benefits. Hacker defends the Viennese system. The Viennese FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp, however, is "stunned" and demands the immediate dismissal of the city councillor.
More than a year before the Vienna elections, the election campaign is already in full swing. Favorite topics: migration and minimum income. The decisive factor for the newly sparked heated discussion is a refugee family of nine from Syria, who receive 4600 euros minimum income per month - more than in any other federal state, as Vienna voluntarily pays more.
Real middle age
"We don't want anyone in our city to live at subsistence level," says Hacker, explaining this approach. There would be no question of reducing benefits, as would a cap on payments for more than one child. "I believe that every child is worth the same. And I think this is intolerable cynicism. That the late-born should wear the worn-out garb of older siblings. That's real middle age."
"It's common practice in every middle-class family for the younger siblings to wear the clothes of the older ones. How unrealistic can you be? That's the biggest piece of nonsense I've ever read from a member of the government. Anyone who says something like that has no place in political office," said Vienna FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp in a statement, expressing his bewilderment. He continued: "Hacker is lying through his teeth in this interview and insults everyone who no longer wants to support this red minimum security madness."
One billion euros for the minimum income
Even the one billion euros that Vienna spends per year on minimum benefits does not deter Hacker. "Because it is immediately invested in the economic cycle." The city councillor also denies that the migrants would send any of it back home. In his opinion, there are countries that pay much more social welfare to migrants than Vienna.
Motion of censure planned
Nepp: "This assertion is completely false. Hacker negates the pull factor of Vienna's minimum security for asylum seekers, trivializes the daily expenditure on knives and thinks that spending one billion euros on minimum security is great." With the statements in the interview, the motion of censure against Hacker, but also Mayor Michael Ludwig, is more justified than ever, says Nepp. The FPÖ is hoping for the support of the ÖVP.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.