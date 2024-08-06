The "Broadmoar"
Three-toque restaurant in Oisnitz changes tenant
Johann Schmuck is known as a top chef in Styria - now he is handing over one of his three restaurants: the "Broadmoar" in Oisnitz is getting a new tenant. He wants to concentrate on his two establishments "Mühle" and "Terra" in his home town of Stainz.
With his nature-loving cuisine, he has earned three awards and is one of the top 50 chefs in Austria: Johann Schmuck is one of the stars of the Styrian culinary scene - especially thanks to his restaurants in Stainz.
And it is precisely these that he now wants to focus on: The "Mühle" and "Terra" restaurants in his home town are now to receive his full attention. However, the "Broadmoar" restaurant in Oisnitz in western Styria will have to make way for this. Schmuck will relinquish the leased restaurant after five successful years.
From September 2, head chef Patrick Faist and Birgit Preschan - an already familiar team - will take over the lease. Schmuck's team at the "Mühle" and "Terra" will remain the same with head chef Max Grandtner and sommelier and restaurant manager Joachim Retz. "We are very satisfied with the development of our restaurants in Stainz - both in terms of local regulars and tourism," says Schmuck, who is currently celebrating his ten-year anniversary at the "Mühle".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.