The "Broadmoar"

Three-toque restaurant in Oisnitz changes tenant

Nachrichten
06.08.2024 16:00

Johann Schmuck is known as a top chef in Styria - now he is handing over one of his three restaurants: the "Broadmoar" in Oisnitz is getting a new tenant. He wants to concentrate on his two establishments "Mühle" and "Terra" in his home town of Stainz.

With his nature-loving cuisine, he has earned three awards and is one of the top 50 chefs in Austria: Johann Schmuck is one of the stars of the Styrian culinary scene - especially thanks to his restaurants in Stainz.

And it is precisely these that he now wants to focus on: The "Mühle" and "Terra" restaurants in his home town are now to receive his full attention. However, the "Broadmoar" restaurant in Oisnitz in western Styria will have to make way for this. Schmuck will relinquish the leased restaurant after five successful years.

Johann Schmuck is known as a three-toque chef in Styria. (Bild: Philipp Lihotzky)
Johann Schmuck is known as a three-toque chef in Styria.
(Bild: Philipp Lihotzky)

From September 2, head chef Patrick Faist and Birgit Preschan - an already familiar team - will take over the lease. Schmuck's team at the "Mühle" and "Terra" will remain the same with head chef Max Grandtner and sommelier and restaurant manager Joachim Retz. "We are very satisfied with the development of our restaurants in Stainz - both in terms of local regulars and tourism," says Schmuck, who is currently celebrating his ten-year anniversary at the "Mühle".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Fanny Gasser
Fanny Gasser
Folgen Sie uns auf