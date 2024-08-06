Three-toque restaurant in Oisnitz changes tenant

From September 2, head chef Patrick Faist and Birgit Preschan - an already familiar team - will take over the lease. Schmuck's team at the "Mühle" and "Terra" will remain the same with head chef Max Grandtner and sommelier and restaurant manager Joachim Retz. "We are very satisfied with the development of our restaurants in Stainz - both in terms of local regulars and tourism," says Schmuck, who is currently celebrating his ten-year anniversary at the "Mühle".