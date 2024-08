Fire department deployed for its 100th operation

Five cars collided just before the A10 tunnel

On Sunday afternoon, the fire department once again had to respond to a traffic accident on the Tauernautobahn (A10). Just 500 meters before the Helbersberg tunnel, five cars collided in heavy traffic in the direction of Salzburg. Three people were injured. The firefighters were on the scene for just under an hour. "We are always ready. But you can imagine something better than being constantly on call at the weekend," emphasizes Buchsteiner. The day before, the Pfarrwerfen Floriani had already been working on the A10. A small truck caught fire early on Saturday morning and burned out completely - as reported by the "Krone" newspaper.