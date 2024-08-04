Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Messenger of hope"

Historic medal win in women’s boxing!

Nachrichten
04.08.2024 17:24

Boxer Cindy Ngamba has brought the refugee team the first Olympic medal in history! The 25-year-old advanced to the semi-finals on Sunday with a unanimous points victory over France's Davina Michel and has already secured bronze in the 75 kg weight category.

comment0 Kommentare

It is the first ever precious metal for the International Olympic Committee's Refugee Olympic Team, which is now taking part in the Summer Games for the third time after Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2021. Ngamba, who lives in England, led the refugee team as flag bearer at the opening ceremony. For the first time, the team will compete in Paris with its own emblem, which has a heart in the middle.

"A message of hope!"
The refugee team is sending "a message of hope to the more than 100 million displaced people around the world", said IOC President Thomas Bach. At the same time, "the world is being made aware of the extent of the refugee crisis". 37 athletes are part of the refugee team this time, including the Iranian canoeist Saman Soltani, who lives and trains in Austria.

"I hope I give them motivation!"
"Being here means the world to me," said Ngamba after her quarter-final victory. She wanted to be an inspiration for the many refugees who "don't believe in themselves and think it's the end of the world": "I hope I give them motivation." Although she is a three-time English champion, she is not allowed to compete for Team Great Britain due to her lack of a British passport.

The boxer left her home country of Cameroon with her brother at the age of eleven to live with her father in Bolton. As a teenager, she was detained pending deportation, and it was only at the last moment that the threat of deportation was averted. In Cameroon, she fears for her safety due to her sexual orientation, as homosexuality is a criminal offense there. "So if I had been sent back, I could have been sent to prison," Ngamba told Eurosport.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf