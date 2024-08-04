Historic medal win in women’s boxing!

The boxer left her home country of Cameroon with her brother at the age of eleven to live with her father in Bolton. As a teenager, she was detained pending deportation, and it was only at the last moment that the threat of deportation was averted. In Cameroon, she fears for her safety due to her sexual orientation, as homosexuality is a criminal offense there. "So if I had been sent back, I could have been sent to prison," Ngamba told Eurosport.