Temelín: Vibrations trigger fourth incident

Block 2 taken off the grid for several days

Officials announced on Friday that Unit 2 would be taken off the grid for several days. The reason for this is repair work on the turbine, says an employee of the operator ČEZ. However, there is growing concern among the population. "The fact is that the 100th incident was registered in 2007 in this mix of Western and Soviet or Russian technology. With a deployment rate of 76 percent for Block 2 and 63 percent for Block 1, we have anything but a success story ahead of us," says Gerold Wagner from the anti-nuclear committee.