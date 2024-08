Promotion favorite Ried wins ++ Admira disappointed

Runners-up SV Ried have made a successful start to the new 2nd division season! The Innviertel side came out on top 1-0 against SV Stripfing at the Generali Arena in Vienna on Friday evening. With this result, Kapfenberger SV surprisingly prevailed against FC Admira despite their inferior play. Vienna were also able to celebrate a 1-0 win at FC Liefering. Rapids' second team was also victorious.