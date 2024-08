Morgan Freeman brings a project close to his heart to Salzburg

While one Hollywood star performed in Styria on Wednesday evening - Kiefer Sutherland made a guest appearance with his country band at the PPC in Graz - the next one was already preparing for a brilliant performance in Upper Austria. On August 30, Oscar winner Morgan Freeman is coming to the Scalaria on Lake Wolfgangsee. This won't be the first time, as the actor was already at the event resort in 2022 as part of the "Living Legends of Aviation Awards Europe".