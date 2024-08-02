"Krone" column
Increased appeal and quality
The new Westliga season promises to be very exciting. New teams and numerous reinforcements have made the league more attractive. In the "Krone" column "Übersteiger", editor Philip Kirchtag analyzes.
Finally the leather is rolling again in Salzburg's lower house! Five leagues kick off this weekend. One of them is the Westliga, in which the home province is represented by six teams. And one prediction up front: Salzburg will once again be crowned champions of the highest amateur division in the west this year. Anything other than a champion named Austria Salzburg would be a big surprise. Although the Violets lost a number of key players in the summer, they were able to replace them well with well-known newcomers.
However, not only Maxglaner, but also Bischofshofen, FC Pinzgau and Grünau can be expected to play a good role again. Normally, this trio will have nothing to do with relegation. This must also be the declared goal of St. Johann and promoted Kuchl.
However, this will not be an easy task, as the Westliga has become more attractive (prominent names have been added in the form of former second division side FC Dornbirn and Kitzbühel) and above all in terms of quality - many teams have upgraded. And there will no longer be any so-called "cannon fodder" like last season, when some clubs even wanted to be relegated. As a result, tension is guaranteed right from the start in the basement of the table. Let's hope that Salzburg's representatives can keep as far away from the ominous line as possible.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.