Increased appeal and quality

However, this will not be an easy task, as the Westliga has become more attractive (prominent names have been added in the form of former second division side FC Dornbirn and Kitzbühel) and above all in terms of quality - many teams have upgraded. And there will no longer be any so-called "cannon fodder" like last season, when some clubs even wanted to be relegated. As a result, tension is guaranteed right from the start in the basement of the table. Let's hope that Salzburg's representatives can keep as far away from the ominous line as possible.