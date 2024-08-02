Interested in talent?
Rapid: Only a “disruptive fire” in the cauldron
With an impressive 6:1 gala against Wisla Krakow, Rapid advanced to the third round of the Europa League qualifiers. There was only one "disturbing fire" in the cauldron in Hütteldorf on Thursday.
No mercy for the police. Despite 30 degrees in the shade, the officers moved out yesterday in Hütteldorf thickly padded, with a "tank" under their jackets (!). It was a high-risk match in the west of Vienna, the area around the stadium was cordoned off to prevent Polish fans from entering the green-white area. Which was successful outside. Not quite in the stands. The red shirts of the Wisla fans also flashed around the visitors' sector. There must have been around 2500 in the end. The atmosphere was correspondingly "electrifying". Especially as Rapids Block West also celebrated the 125th anniversary with a mighty choreo, loudly celebrating the European Cup night.
The only curious thing was the "disruptive fire" that Wisla president Jarosław Królewski spread before kick-off. Rapid are said to have expressed an interest in "their" midfielder Olivier Sukennicki and also invited his manager to Hütteldorf for talks yesterday. The 21-year-old only joined Wisla in the summer and has a contract until 2026.
Is he an option as a replacement for Nikolas Sattlberger, who will sign for four years with KRC Genk? Perhaps at some point, as he has probably landed on the radar of sporting director Markus Katzer - like many talented players. But nothing more for the time being. Especially as Rapid was at least two sizes too big for him yesterday - as it was for all the Poles.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.