VW T7 Transporter: this is the new generation

As with the Transit, diesel, plug-in hybrid and electric drives as well as an optional all-wheel drive system will be available for the T7 family from the beginning of 2025. The power spectrum for the diesel units ranges from 110 hp to 170 hp. The part-time electric eHybrid has a system output of 232 hp. Electric drives are available with 136 hp, 218 hp and 286 hp, each in combination with a 64 kWh battery. A variant with an even smaller battery and less power for purely urban use is to follow. There will also be an electric all-wheel drive version.