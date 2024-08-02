Vorteilswelt
With the help of Ford

VW T7 Transporter: this is the new generation

02.08.2024 10:00

The first Ford Transit was once developed in the 1950s by the father of the first VW Transporter. Now a new VW Transporter based on Ford technology is coming onto the market.

After the Amarok, the Transporter of the T7 series is the second new model from VW Commercial Vehicles that originates from a cooperation with Ford and is essentially based on Ford technology. Despite the VW face, the proportions of the Ford Transit are clearly recognizable from various perspectives.

The van is available as an estate, panel van and flatbed as well as an all-round glazed, nine-seater bus and in two lengths of 5.05 and 5.45 meters and with 5.8 or 9.0 cubic meters of load volume. The payload is up to 1.33 tons, the towing capacity up to 2.8 tons.

As with the Transit, diesel, plug-in hybrid and electric drives as well as an optional all-wheel drive system will be available for the T7 family from the beginning of 2025. The power spectrum for the diesel units ranges from 110 hp to 170 hp. The part-time electric eHybrid has a system output of 232 hp. Electric drives are available with 136 hp, 218 hp and 286 hp, each in combination with a 64 kWh battery. A variant with an even smaller battery and less power for purely urban use is to follow. There will also be an electric all-wheel drive version.

The cockpit consists of a digital instrument cluster with a 12-inch display and a 13-inch infotainment touchscreen. Some control buttons have been moved to the steering wheel, which also has a steering column lever for operating the optional automatic transmission. The basic equipment includes smartphone connectivity, DAB+ radio and the mandatory assistants.

Prices for the Austrian market have not yet been announced. In Germany, the short van starts at around 43,800 euros, while the long version costs a good 2,000 euros more. At least 48,400 euros are due for the estate, and around 46,600 euros for the platform van with crew cab.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

