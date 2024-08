TikTok video shows mother in fatal accident

The recording is only a few seconds long, but its drama is hard to beat. You can see how the black Dacia is driving on the B126 from Bad Leonfelden towards Zwettl an der Rodl, then suddenly veers off its own lane into the oncoming lane in the long right-hand bend near a sewage treatment plant and crashes into an oncoming truck on the left. On impact, the car parts fly away in a cloud, then the recording breaks off.