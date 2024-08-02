Due to the construction work on the grounds of Krastowitz Castle, this year's culture week is limited, but still an attraction for Gottscheers from all over the world. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Gottscheers traveled to Gottschee in present-day Slovenia.

On Friday (7:30 p.m.) Otto Tripp, chairman of the Gottscheer Landsmannschaft in Klagnefurt, and Hermann Petschauer, the director of the cultural week, will open this cultural week. Werner Drobesch will speak about the Gottscheers as reflected in their association newspapers.

On Saturday, August 3, the Gottscheers take part in the traditional costume parade at the Villach church festival.

On Sunday, August 4, the Kolpinfmusik Klagenfurt plays a concert in front of Krastowitz Castle (9 am). The procession then moves to the memorial site on the castle grounds. A wreath is laid for the deceased. After the service, the Gottscheers eat and celebrate. At 2 p.m., the dean of the military ordinariate, Chancellor Harald Tripp, gives a blessing at the memorial site.