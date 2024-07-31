The next generation explored 85 kilometers of mountain in 10 days

As every year, many future rangers were able to explore the vastness of the local mountain world and go on a training tour in the Tyrolean part of the Hohe Tauern National Park (NPHT). 15 children aged between eleven and 14 from Austria and Germany not only discovered the treasures of nature, big and small, but were also able to learn about the job of a national park ranger. The fact that this is also largely physical work is reflected in the youngsters' résumé: during the ten days of training, the young rangers covered 85 kilometers on foot in the national park area and also climbed an impressive 4200 meters in altitude. Public transport was also used to explore and reach the training tours.