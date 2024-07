Gaps in dating apps: even location tracking was possible!

Finding a partner via a dating app can be a challenging process in itself. However, according to Belgian IT security researchers Karel Dhondt and Victor le Pochat from the University of KU Leupen, who examined the data security of 15 popular dating apps, it can also become an IT security problem. They investigated what personal data can be extracted from location-based apps - the best known of which is Tinder - and were amazed at how exposed the user base was.