Illegally employed
Twelve arrests in the nail salon of an operator
Handcuffs clicked twelve times, seven of them in Upper Austria! During an inspection by the financial police at the end of June 2024, a total of 12 employees were arrested in two nail salons in Upper Austria and Carinthia, as has only now become known.
The nail salon in Upper Austria, which only opened in 2024, was the focus of the financial police's employment checks. Even after being asked several times, the 7 employees on site were unable to produce identification documents to establish their identity. The financial police officers called in the immigration police. Thanks to a tip-off from an employee, it was possible to contact the manager of the nail salon. She promised to appear immediately with the IDs of her employees.
False papers
When comparing the IDs with the people present, the police discovered that the documents of other EU citizens had been presented. Due to the deception, the 7 suspected illegal employees of Vietnamese origin were arrested by officers of the immigration police.
Vietnamese operator reported
At the same time, the financial police inspected another nail salon run by the same operator in Carinthia. In the course of this, 5 people were arrested. The Vietnamese business operator must answer for violations of the General Social Insurance Act (ASVG) and the Aliens Employment Act (AuslBG).
Rigorous approach
Finance Minister Magnus Brunner: "The Anti-Fraud Office is taking rigorous action against undeclared work and the associated tax and duty fraud. These controls are essential in order to create fair competitive conditions, protect workers' rights and ensure compliance with legal provisions."
240,000 euros in fines
If more than three foreigners are employed without authorization for the first time, a fine of up to 20,000 euros and a total of up to 240,000 euros may be imposed for each foreigner employed without authorization.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
