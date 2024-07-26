Earthquake in the region of the supervolcano near Naples

Italy's Minister for Civil Protection, Nello Musumeci, has appointed a special representative for the Campi Flegrei region to take care of risk prevention measures. The Campi Flegrei (literally translated: the Burning Fields) are a volcanic area covering a total of 150 square kilometers, extending both on land and in the sea. The area includes dozens of eruption craters. The first eruption around 34,000 years ago is said to have been comparable to those of Tambora in 1815 and Krakatau in Indonesia in 1883, which changed the world's climate.