Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

People in panic

Earthquake in the region of the supervolcano near Naples

Nachrichten
26.07.2024 17:04

The region around the southern Italian city of Naples, which was shaken by the strongest earthquake in 40 years on May 20, is not coming to rest. A quake with a magnitude of 4.0 occurred on Friday in the Campi Flegrei (Phlegraean Fields) volcanic basin. 

comment0 Kommentare

It was clearly felt in many districts and in several other towns in the region and once again caused fear among the population, reported the Italian volcanology institute INGV.

Quake felt in several districts
The quake, which occurred at a depth of four kilometers, was also felt in several districts of Naples. There were no reports of damage or casualties for the time being. The Campi Flegrei area is currently affected by the phenomenon of bradyseism (ground uplift). Several earthquakes have been reported in recent months.

A rocky outcrop collapsed into the sea in the bay of Marina Grande in the seaside resort of Bacoli in the west of the metropolis. According to the authorities, the debris only fell into the water not far from bathers, with no injuries. Trains in the Naples subway were stopped as a precaution.

Italy's Minister for Civil Protection, Nello Musumeci, has appointed a special representative for the Campi Flegrei region to take care of risk prevention measures. The Campi Flegrei (literally translated: the Burning Fields) are a volcanic area covering a total of 150 square kilometers, extending both on land and in the sea. The area includes dozens of eruption craters. The first eruption around 34,000 years ago is said to have been comparable to those of Tambora in 1815 and Krakatau in Indonesia in 1883, which changed the world's climate.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf