People in panic
Earthquake in the region of the supervolcano near Naples
The region around the southern Italian city of Naples, which was shaken by the strongest earthquake in 40 years on May 20, is not coming to rest. A quake with a magnitude of 4.0 occurred on Friday in the Campi Flegrei (Phlegraean Fields) volcanic basin.
It was clearly felt in many districts and in several other towns in the region and once again caused fear among the population, reported the Italian volcanology institute INGV.
Quake felt in several districts
The quake, which occurred at a depth of four kilometers, was also felt in several districts of Naples. There were no reports of damage or casualties for the time being. The Campi Flegrei area is currently affected by the phenomenon of bradyseism (ground uplift). Several earthquakes have been reported in recent months.
A rocky outcrop collapsed into the sea in the bay of Marina Grande in the seaside resort of Bacoli in the west of the metropolis. According to the authorities, the debris only fell into the water not far from bathers, with no injuries. Trains in the Naples subway were stopped as a precaution.
Italy's Minister for Civil Protection, Nello Musumeci, has appointed a special representative for the Campi Flegrei region to take care of risk prevention measures. The Campi Flegrei (literally translated: the Burning Fields) are a volcanic area covering a total of 150 square kilometers, extending both on land and in the sea. The area includes dozens of eruption craters. The first eruption around 34,000 years ago is said to have been comparable to those of Tambora in 1815 and Krakatau in Indonesia in 1883, which changed the world's climate.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
