Graz man dead: “Josef just wanted to play cards”

The scenes that took place outside a small pub in Graz at the end of January were unbelievable. A 29-year-old brute, known for his violent temper, attacked two men for no reason, seriously injuring one and kicking another to death. After months of investigation, the indictment has now been issued and is available to the "Steirerkrone": The man who kicked to death will be tried for murder and attempted grievous bodily harm!"