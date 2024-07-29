Battery residues become ingredients for detergents

21.7 million batteries already collected across Austria

And what happens to batteries that are no longer used? Banner is one of the founding members of the Umweltforum Starterbatterien, or UFS for short, which has collected and recycled around 21.7 million used vehicle batteries and around 230,000 tons of lead throughout Austria over the last 28 years. Sulphuric acid from the batteries is processed into sodium sulphate, which is used in the production of detergents and glass.