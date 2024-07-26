Two arrests after shootout in Viennese park

The "Krone" reported in detail on the violent orgies: On the night of July 6, Syrians and Chechens attacked each other with knives, wooden slats and pepper sprays in the area of Anton-Kummerer-Park. And shots were fired! Three injured people were taken to hospital and the area resembled a battlefield. A few days later, there was a similar scene in the area of Meidling station. The result: four injured. In this case, too, the duel was between Syrians and Chechens. The gang war was apparently sparked by a knife attack in Favoriten, which happened some time ago.