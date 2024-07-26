Vorteilswelt
Gang war

Two arrests after shootout in Viennese park

Nachrichten
26.07.2024 07:15

After the wild shootout between clans of foreigners in the Brigittenau district at the beginning of July, the handcuffs have now clicked for two more suspects. Apparently a knife attack set the spiral of violence in motion. 

The "Krone" reported in detail on the violent orgies: On the night of July 6, Syrians and Chechens attacked each other with knives, wooden slats and pepper sprays in the area of Anton-Kummerer-Park. And shots were fired! Three injured people were taken to hospital and the area resembled a battlefield. A few days later, there was a similar scene in the area of Meidling station. The result: four injured. In this case, too, the duel was between Syrians and Chechens. The gang war was apparently sparked by a knife attack in Favoriten, which happened some time ago.

The Anton-Kummerer-Park crime scene after the shooting at the beginning of July. (Bild: klemens groh)
The Anton-Kummerer-Park crime scene after the shooting at the beginning of July.
(Bild: klemens groh)

The police reacted sharply to the increasing gang terror with a campaign. The presence in the relevant neighborhoods was massively increased and special units were also deployed. Since then, the situation has calmed down a little.

Criminal investigators were able to take two suspects off the streets thanks to extensive investigative measures. The investigation is continuing at full speed in order to track down and arrest further perpetrators.

Innenminister Gerhard Karner (Bild: APA/BMI/Jürgen Makowecz)

Innenminister Gerhard Karner

Bild: APA/BMI/Jürgen Makowecz

In the background, investigations into the participants and masterminds of the nights of violence continued. With success, as the "Krone" learned. Two Syrians (aged 19 and 34) from the battle in Kummer Park have now been arrested. They are being investigated for brawling, coercion and attempted murder. The immigration police are also dealing with the duo - proceedings to revoke their protection status have already been initiated.

The Ministry of the Interior has announced that it will continue its measures against gang crime. For example, further priority actions are planned and the increased police presence will be maintained.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Oliver Papacek
Oliver Papacek
Sandra Ramsauer
Sandra Ramsauer
