First plant completed
Püspök Group implements photovoltaic offensive
The Püspök Group is setting new standards in green energy production in Nickelsdorf (Neusiedl am See district). The first project has now gone into operation. The new photovoltaic system not only supplies solar power, but also provides grazing land.
The Püspök Group is one of the leading companies in the renewable energy sector and is one of the largest wind power operators in Austria. A 13-hectare agri-PV plant has now been launched in Nickelsdorf. The production of solar power is combined with agricultural use - because sheep also graze on the same area. The plant generates clean electricity for 4,300 households and, together with the Heidäcker Mönchhof wind farm, forms the Püspök Group's first hybrid farm.
It is the start of a major photovoltaic offensive. Construction has also begun on a second plant in Nickelsdorf, which will cover an area of 53 hectares. It is due to be commissioned this year and will supply electricity for around 23,000 households.
Large-scale battery storage planned
Another component of the PV offensive is the addition of large-scale battery storage systems to the projects. The first is due to start in 2025. "The combination of wind power, photovoltaics and battery storage technologies makes the Nickelsdorf project a 'super hybrid park' and therefore a pioneering project for the energy transition in Austria," explains Managing Director Lukas Püspök.
"Optimization of land use"
Farmers Georg and Julia Prantl, whose sheep graze on the site, are also delighted: "This is a logical optimization of land use." Mayor Gerhard Zapfel also emphasizes the importance for the municipality: "The two plants are another important step in our commitment to a sustainable and future-oriented energy supply."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
