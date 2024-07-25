Püspök Group implements photovoltaic offensive

The Püspök Group is one of the leading companies in the renewable energy sector and is one of the largest wind power operators in Austria. A 13-hectare agri-PV plant has now been launched in Nickelsdorf. The production of solar power is combined with agricultural use - because sheep also graze on the same area. The plant generates clean electricity for 4,300 households and, together with the Heidäcker Mönchhof wind farm, forms the Püspök Group's first hybrid farm.