Quick solution after surgery fiasco due to staff shortage

The "Krone" report on the short-notice cancellation of an operation for Helmut L. (70) from the district of Baden, which had been scheduled for months, has been the subject of much discussion. The pensioner was due to have an operation on his aching left shoulder at the Herz-Jesu Hospital in Vienna, but was put off indefinitely four days beforehand. The hospital cited a shortage of nursing staff as the reason for this, which meant that an operating theater had to be closed. However, not even his doctor had heard about the cancellation in advance - she was informed by L.