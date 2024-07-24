Trump team protests
Harris raises more than 250 million dollars
Kamala Harris is collecting donations for her presidential election campaign at record speed. The Republicans around opponent Donald Trump are sometimes even moving too fast. The conservatives want to prevent US Vice President Harris from accessing certain funds.
The New York Times and CNN reported that the Republican's team had filed a complaint with the US Federal Election Commission (FEC). Trump's team accuses Harris of violating campaign finance laws by accessing funds previously raised by US President Joe Biden when he was still a presidential candidate.
Republicans see "blatant" violations
"Kamala Harris is trying to steal $91.5 million in leftover campaign money from Joe Biden," the newspaper and broadcaster quoted from the complaint filed by Trump's legal adviser David Warrington.
This "blatantly" violates the law. Warrington argues, among other things, that Harris is not entitled to the money as she is not yet the official candidate. It also says that Biden cannot simply pass on the money because he is no longer running and is therefore no longer entitled to the millions.
The move by Trump's team is hardly surprising. The use of the donations collected by Biden during the election campaign has been the subject of debate since Biden's withdrawal became apparent. Biden's team had the name of his campaign changed from "Biden for President" to "Harris for President" after his withdrawal.
A number of legal experts argue that Harris' access to the money was legal, as her name was also registered as a running mate. Others, however, come to the conclusion that Harris cannot access the money so easily. The dispute is unlikely to be resolved by election day on November 5.
Harris collects more than 250 million dollars
Harris is not really reliant on Biden's share anyway. Since the US President announced his withdrawal, small and large donors have turned on the money tap. Since then, historic sums have been flowing into her election campaign. The Harris campaign reported on Tuesday morning that it had raised more than 100 million dollars from 1.1 million donors in the first 41 hours.
FF PAC, also known as Future Forward, the largest outside group supporting Biden, reported $150 million in pledges in the first 24 hours after Biden's announcement Sunday afternoon.
Musk denies donation to Trump
Things are also going well for Trump on the donation front, but the sums cannot be compared with Harris. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also denies reports of an alleged donation of millions to the Republican presidential candidate. "I never said I was donating 45 million dollars to Trump," Musk said on X. He did not initially provide any further details. Musk frequently comments on political issues, but has recently emphasized his "full support" for Trump.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
