Harris raises more than 250 million dollars

Musk denies donation to Trump

Things are also going well for Trump on the donation front, but the sums cannot be compared with Harris. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also denies reports of an alleged donation of millions to the Republican presidential candidate. "I never said I was donating 45 million dollars to Trump," Musk said on X. He did not initially provide any further details. Musk frequently comments on political issues, but has recently emphasized his "full support" for Trump.