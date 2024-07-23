New law to legalize illegal buildings

Houses, garages, pools in grassland! 100 suspected cases in 77 municipalities were investigated by the State Court of Audit last year. However, the number of "illegal buildings" is likely to be significantly higher. Only illegal overbuilding on grassland of 20 square meters or more was examined. The situation is particularly glaring in Enzenkirchen, where 23 buildings were erected incorrectly. Demolition notices have already been issued for some of them, and others could soon follow. However, there is now hope for the owners.