Austria’s summer vacations are comparatively short

This is shown by a look at the EU education database Eurydice. In the south, children and young people tend to have the longest time off in the summer. In 18 countries, there are at least ten weeks off school. In most regions of Italy, Greece, Portugal, Malta and Albania, the summer vacation lasts twelve weeks. Ireland, Latvia and Iceland also have this length of time off school. In some cases, primary school pupils have to stay at school longer than their elders.