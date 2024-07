It was shortly after 5 p.m. when the police, the Wals-Siezenheim volunteer fire department and the Red Cross arrived at the scene of the accident, just a few meters before the Walserberg border crossing on the A1 Westautobahn. At this point, the small electric car was already ablaze. A 44-year-old man from Hallein and his five-year-old daughter were able to get to safety before the emergency services arrived.