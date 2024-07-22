Big bang! Pogacar decides not to compete in Paris

"Unfortunately, Tadej Pogacar has canceled his participation!"

"Unfortunately, Tadej Pogacar has canceled his participation due to extreme fatigue," Uros Murn, coach of the Slovenian Olympic team, was quoted as saying in a statement. The Slovenians will also have to do without Primoz Roglic, the 2023 Giro winner pulled out of the Tour de France injured after a crash. Danish Tour runner-up Jonas Vingegaard also canceled his participation in the Olympics back in June.