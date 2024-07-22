Olympics without a superstar
Big bang! Pogacar decides not to compete in Paris
Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar has canceled his participation in the Olympic Games in Paris due to "extreme fatigue"! This was announced by the Slovenian Olympic Committee on Monday ...
The 25-year-old Slovenian, who recently won the Tour of France for the third time and previously dominated the Giro d'Italia, will be replaced by his compatriot Domen Novak. Pogacar won bronze in the road race at the 2021 Summer Games in Tokyo.
"Unfortunately, Tadej Pogacar has canceled his participation!"
"Unfortunately, Tadej Pogacar has canceled his participation due to extreme fatigue," Uros Murn, coach of the Slovenian Olympic team, was quoted as saying in a statement. The Slovenians will also have to do without Primoz Roglic, the 2023 Giro winner pulled out of the Tour de France injured after a crash. Danish Tour runner-up Jonas Vingegaard also canceled his participation in the Olympics back in June.
Pogacar had also recently expressed his anger at the non-nomination of his fiancée Urska Zigart, Slovenian national champion in the road race and individual time trial. It remained unclear whether his somewhat surprising withdrawal from the Olympics had anything to do with this.
Would have been among the medal candidates
This year, he would also have been among the medal candidates in the road race on August 3 and in the individual time trial on July 27. However, the 275-kilometre road race course around the French capital should suit classics specialists such as world champion Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands), Mads Pedersen (Denmark) and Wout van Aert (Belgium).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.