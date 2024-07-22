“Simply stupid”: Pogacar rejects doping out of hand

The competition seems to have come to terms with the fact that a talent of the century has emerged in their generation. "To say he's a step above everyone else is an understatement," said Romain Bardet. The superiority and, above all, the insatiability - Pogacar won six of 21 Tour stages this year - inevitably lead to Eddy Merckx. The cannibal, the greatest in cycling - until Pogacar came along. At the age of 25 years and ten months, Pogacar is a three-time Tour winner, Merckx achieved this at the age of 26 years and one month.