Biden gone: Trump now wants “compensation”

Will there be legal disputes?

In fact, the Republicans could take legal action against the handover of the campaign baton to Harris. Even before Biden's long-delayed decision, Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House of Representatives, noted that Biden had been "chosen by 14 million people after a long democratic process". And now the names on the ballot papers could be "swapped in some backroom", Johnson speculated in an interview with the news channel CNN. He assumes that there will be legal disputes at state level.